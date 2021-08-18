Fire breaks out east of Lake Isabella

The Kern County Fire Department said a fire, named the French Fire, broke out east of Lake Isabella on Wednesday. By about 9:15 p.m. it had grown to 2,000 acres.
There was no containment as of 5:45 p.m., said Erica Bain, the public information officer for the KCFD. Firefighters are on the scene and determining the best course of action. Windy conditions could make controlling the fire difficult, Bain added.
Evacuation orders were issued for the Sawmill community, according to the KCFD on Twitter. Red Cross has created an evacuation center at Kern River Valley Senior Center, which is located at 6403 Lake Isabella Road, Lake Isabella.