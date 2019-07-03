The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire at a building owned by the Wonderful Company in Lost Hills Tuesday night.
The fire started just before 11 p.m. at a processing building. According to the fire department, the fire is believed to have started in a large commercial almond roaster.
Damages in the fire are estimated at around $500,000, according to KCFD.
Wonderful employees were able to quickly evacuate the building. No injuries to employees or firefighters were reported, according to KCFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.