Twenty-five people were displaced and two dogs were rescued after a fire broke out early Thursday at the Budget Inn at 6850 S. Union Ave., the Bakersfield Fire Department reported.
The agency said more than 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene after an initial 12:16 a.m. response by BFD and the Kern County Fire Department. Together they were able to contain the fire to three of the hotel's 12 units, it said.
No civilians were injured but one BFD firefighter suffered minor injuries and will be evaluated for a possible broken ankle, the department reported.
It said the American Red Cross was assisting people displaced by the fire.
The department was estimated as having caused $25,000 in damage. It said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.
