A fire at the Mission Hotel in downtown Bakersfield was present on all three floors of the hotel, authorities said.
The Bakersfield Fire Department dispatched to a three alarm fire at the Mission Hotel, located at 1822 M St. Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a fire. Smoke and flames were visible from multiple parts of the hotel.
The fire was present throughout the basement, first and second floor of the hotel, BFD said.
Firefighters learned there were seven people staying at the hotel. One person was assisted out of the hotel by firefighters and care was given by Halls Ambulance Service. Everyone else present self-evacuated from the hotel.
It was unsure if that person was transported to a local hospital, BFD said.
The Red Cross assisted with the seven people displaced due to the fire.
Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.
