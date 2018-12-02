A fire, apparently sparked by a electrical panel, at the IKEA distribution center in the Tejon industrial park south of Bakersfield seriously injured a worker Sunday, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
Fire units responding to a noon call found the million square-foot warehouse filled with smoke and the fire sprinklers activated and flowing water into an electrical room.
Witness told firefighters that a contractor was working on an electrical panel when it flashed and started the fire.
Firefighters found two injured workers. One with severe burns to the head and face who was sent to a local hospital and another who refused treatment, a news release said.
The fire control system extinguished the blaze. The cause was still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.