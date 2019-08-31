Sometimes it feels like they're rebuilding Bakersfield.
You've seen the orange signs:
"Lane closed."
"Construction ahead."
"Diabolical road engineers at work."
Bakersfield and Kern County's transportation network this summer is shaping up to be the most tied up, gridlocked, hair-on-fire mass of road and highway construction ever devised by humankind.
At least outside of L.A.
"We haven't seen this amount of activity since the 1970s when many of these roadways were built," said Nick Fidler, the city of Bakersfield's public works director. "Our freeway system had been neglected 30 to 40 years or more. Now we're playing catch-up."
The funding is there, and it's essentially use it or lose it, said Janet Wheeler of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the organization coordinating a good chunk of the work.
"We're going to have a fantastic transportation system when it's all done," she said.
But until then, frustration levels are rising like summer temperatures — even as some maintain a sense of humor about it all. We asked readers on Facebook to tell us what they think, reveal their secret alternative routes, and of course, the alternative to their alternatives.
"I had been using Union Avenue instead of northbound 99 to get back to the northeast from District (Boulevard) every day," Miranda Whitworth commented Friday afternoon. "But today Union has turned on me."
So many people are abandoning the 99 these days, surface streets are seeing the fallout.
Brian Parks was downtown on Friday, and when he wanted to get back to the east side, he avoided the mess that is 23rd Street.
"I took 21st to M Street to catch 178 there," he said, "avoiding the mid-town crunch. About six other cars had the same idea. It still saved a few minutes of stop and go."
Some have suggested Bako is becoming a Dallas or a Los Angeles, cities where road construction seemingly never ends, where one road project blends into the next ... and the next.
But Fidler said he doesn't see that happening here. He expects the city's projects, including the Centennial Corridor, to be finished within three years.
And he expects Caltrans to be done with its work of highways 58 and 99 in four or five years.
Meanwhile, some folks are reluctant to describe their alternative routes because — well, if everybody's doing it, it's no longer much of an alternative.
Others don't drive unless they have no choice.
"I don’t drive anywhere outside of my little pocket, during any of the 'rush' hours," said Christina Pellettera.
Vicki Thorp, who lives in the northeast, had just two words of advice:
"Stay home."
Others clearly have too much time on their hands.
Lisa Kimble Edmonston said she takes 178 to Golden State Avenue to Highway 99 south to Rosedale Highway to Mohawk to Westside Parkway — or 178 to Golden State to the Garces Circle to Chester Avenue to 18th Street.
Lisa must be detail-oriented.
Some lane closures are only scheduled at night. Others only on weekends.
For northbound Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue, lane closures are expected to be in place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But only one lane will be closed at a time and all three lanes will be open to traffic in time for the morning commute.
That makes you feel better, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.