Financial literacy workshops target low-income residents

Nancy Strom always earned a steady income and paid her bills on time.
However, she soon became disabled and quit her job. Strom's savings depleted, she became homeless and moved into the M Street Navigation Center in June, which is operated by Community Action Partnership of Kern along with the county.
“I was embarrassed,” Strom said. “I've never been homeless.”
She wished for skills around budgeting, saving and other proper monetary habits. Strom received this opportunity through a series of financial workshops, which began in September and will last through December, and are hosted in coordination with CapK and Chase Bank.
Community manager at Chase Bank Shontay Smith-Sweeney, the courses' teacher, said Chase Bank committed $30 billion in June 2020 to advance racial equity. Looking to invest in local communities, the Bakersfield branch sought to teach monetary literacy for residents, business owners and future homebuyers.
"It doesn't matter what your background is; it doesn't matter whether you're at low to moderate income," Smith-Sweeney said. "It's about actually having the education."
Smith-Sweeney grew up in Bakersfield’s housing authority and was a single mother. The community bank manager witnessed firsthand the effects of limited budgets. She seeks to ensure children avoid her own financial mistakes. This fact, along with a love of educating, motivated her to create these courses.
The first class kicked off Sept. 1 and taught six M Street Navigation Center residents about a savings account and budgeting.
In September, a class will run every week. From October to December, each month will have two classes revolving around interview and resume preparation and other financial topics, Smith-Sweeney said.
M Street resident Jennifer Wright said she never learned how to budget. When Wright used a credit card before, she often forgot about her bills and accumulated overdraft fees. The class participant nears retirement age and seeks to plan for her future by learning these skills.
“It’s a vicious cycle with me,” Wright said. “I want it to stop.”
James Burger, the outreach and advocacy coordinator with CapK, said these classes align with the center’s mission statement: to provide the homeless population with tools to help rebuild their life. Schools rarely teach financial literacy, and its importance does not pass onto the public, he added.
For example, Smith-Sweeney said 52 percent of people nationally do not have $500, or enough to repair their car if it breaks down. Many myths about credit circulate and cause irresponsible actions about financial decisions, she said.
“The best side to my job is seeing someone coming in and their eyes well up in tears because we've been able to actually give them some light at the end of the tunnel,” Smith-Sweeney said.
At the end of class, Strom learned her mistakes. She chastised herself for spending almost $1,000 per month on food. The class covered how to manage money better and reminded her of age-old lessons she had forgotten. One day, Strom hopes to have her own apartment.
“This was like a wake-up call to try to be smarter,” Strom said. “I will never, ever — God help me — be in this spot again.”