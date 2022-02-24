Financial impacts loom amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s land, sea and air attack on Ukraine Thursday rattled markets and raised expectations U.S. consumers will see substantially higher fuel and food prices in the months ahead.
The most significant military conflict in Europe since World War II sent stock prices tumbling and oil prices soaring. Although both responses moderated by day’s end, observers predicted economic conditions would worsen depending on how the war proceeds.
In Kern County, the most immediate impact has been gasoline prices, which hit a record high of $4.683 per gallon on average Wednesday amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe. The average slipped about half a cent Thursday but it’s likely to go higher, along with oil prices some say could jump more than a third to reach $135 per barrel or more.
“The longer the crisis goes, the higher (those) gas prices will be,” Cal State Bakersfield economist Richard Gearhart said by email. He added that higher inflation was the most likely economic outcome of the military conflict, though he added it could further tangle the supply chains that have constrained the global economy since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2.5 percent soon after Russia’s three-pronged invasion began, but the index recovered and closed a quarter of a point higher. Other major U.S. indices also ended the day in positive territory, with the S&P 500 finishing 1.5 percent in the black.
Overreaction followed by quick recovery has been a hallmark of the market in recent years as stock prices “bake in” worst-case scenarios that have so far failed to materialize, said CEO Sherod Waite of Moneywise Wealth Management in Bakersfield. He noted the market was already on its way to a 10 percent “correction” since January and that, with Russia’s economy about half the size of California’s, the war’s bigger toll won’t be on markets but on humans.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped above $105 per barrel Thursday for the first time in more than seven years but settled below the $100 mark to end the day at $99.08, or 2.31 percent higher on the day.
Reflective of Russia as a leading oil producer, the U.S. oil industry signaled its readiness to increase production to help make up for any shortage.
The American Petroleum Institute trade group said it condemned Russia’s invasion and that the industry is committed to working with the Biden administration to minimize impacts on domestic consumers and support U.S. allies overseas.
Chevron Corp. said by email it will do its part to keep oil flowing during the crisis.
“We are monitoring the situation and, through our Supply and Trading organization, will take the necessary actions to continue to meet the needs of the marketplace while complying with all current applicable laws and regulations,” it said.
Spokeswoman Marie Montgomery with the Auto Club of Southern California noted geopolitical tensions have combined lately with recent inflationary pressures and low inventories across the West to raise fuel prices to new heights. But she blamed Russian aggression alone for Thursday’s oil spike, saying, “obviously there’s upward pressure, and it’s continuing.”
“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” AAA spokesman Doug Shupe added in a news release.
It could also be that the jump in oil prices is “very temporary,” CEO Rock Zierman of the California Independent Petroleum Association trade group said.
Zierman pointed out that previous conflicts have led to actual supply shortages, not just high prices, and he asserted California motorists may end up paying more partly because of the state’s anti-oil policies.
RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness released a report Friday that examined three possible scenarios if Russia were to invade Ukraine. If there is only a short, disruptive war without effective sanctions on Russia, it predicted, oil could be expected to increase in price by 26 percent, natural gas 25 percent, wheat 30 percent and corn 20 percent.
But if there were a war and effective sanctions were place on Russia, RaboResearch stated, prices for oil could rise 42 percent, natural gas 54 percent, wheat 100 percent, fertilizer 40 percent, corn 30 percent, vegetable oil 20 percent and meat 5 percent.
RaboResearch also looked at what might happen if, in addition to war and effective sanctions on Russia, secondary sanctions were placed on Russia’s continuing trading partners, which could potentially include China. The company concluded the result would be “so bad as to be paradigmatic,” and beyond the scope of traditional macroeconomic modeling.