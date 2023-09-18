The Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school may have gotten off on the wrong foot even before receiving final approval by the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.
One of its co-founders said she was secretly removed from the Frink school's board after raising questions about its finances, and three educators who had endorsed the school have publicly withdrawn their support over what they called a lack of transparency.
It was unclear Friday whether any of the allegations being made could affect whether the school successfully completes a memorandum of understanding required by the district Board of Trustees before the school may open. Several people connected to it and the district avoided questions and requests for comment about the allegations.
Co-founder Krissy Warren read a letter at Tuesday's PBVUSD trustees meeting saying she learned in mid-July there wasn't enough money in the school's bank account to keep up with its expenses. She said her access to school financial information was cut off shortly afterward, which she called representative of the school's "severe lack of financial transparency."
Warren said she was informed Aug. 18, a little more than a week after the PBVUSD's trustees voted on the charter school, that her membership on the Frink school's governing board had been canceled during a special meeting of the board. She said she was not invited to the meeting, notice of which has not been posted on the board website containing information on previous meetings.
Frink school co-founder and board member Arleana Waller confirmed Warren is no longer on the board, but she would not address questions about the financial allegations.
"There's nothing to be concerned about," Waller said, adding, "This is not a story I have a comment on." She said another member of the board would contact The Californian by Friday evening to provide comment, but none did.
The charter school is aimed at helping disadvantaged children suffering in traditional school settings who might benefit from an alternative.
The PBVUSD board voted unanimously Aug. 8 to approve the kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school but that first its leaders must resolve certain budgeting and student transportation concerns to be addressed in the MOU.
Warren said by phone she felt like she could not detail the allegations raised at Tuesday's meeting because she has since received a letter telling her to cease and desist from speaking publicly about the situation.
At Tuesday's meeting, an educator who had publicly affirmed her support for the Frink school, Kei Jackson-Ashby, read three letters — one by her and two by other educators — stating they had withdrawn their support for the school. All three expressed concern about recent shifts in leadership and lack of transparency.
The matter was not on the trustees' posted agenda and no action was taken.
PBVUSD Superintendent Katie Russell did not reply to requests for comment.
The district's assistant superintendent of educational services, Jennifer Irvin, said Friday she didn't know anything about the financial concerns. She noted a committee is working on an MOU with the school as PBVUSD works to "make sure that, if they're doing the charter school, that they're doing it right."
Irvin would not address whether Warren's allegations could have any bearing on the MOU process, saying, "As far as being relevant to the application process, I can't speak to that one way or the other."
Board of Trustees President Bryan Easter referred questions to the district and the Frink school.
Board Member Keith Wolaridge would say only that, "I'm letting the Frink conflict work itself out."