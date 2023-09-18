Panama Buena Vista Union School District_500013219

Residents wearing pink and blue came to the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board meeting on Aug. 8 in support of the Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school. It was standing room only. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

The Willie J. Frink College Prep charter school may have gotten off on the wrong foot even before receiving final approval by the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.

One of its co-founders said she was secretly removed from the Frink school's board after raising questions about its finances, and three educators who had endorsed the school have publicly withdrawn their support over what they called a lack of transparency.