Centennial Corridor Projects

Here’s an overview of the other Centennial Corridor phases that are already in the construction process.

Kern River Bridge Improvements: This is the first phase of the Centennial Corridor, consisting of the construction of two new bridges, the widening of existing bridges and more at Westside Parkway near Mohawk Street. The project is expected to be completed later this summer.

Belle Terrace Operational improvements: This project involves the demolition of the existing Belle Terrace bridge over Highway 99 and replaced it with a new one. This phase also includes a reconstruction of the northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector over Wible Road that will make it two lanes. The city anticipates this project will be completed in spring 2020.

Bakersfield Freeway Connector: This project will reconstruct the loop ramp taking westbound motorists on Highway 58 to southbound 99 to add an additional lane. The goal of the project is to ease congestion in the area for those trying to get onto Highway 99, according to the city. Construction has begun and is expected to be completed in summer 2021.