Final evacuation orders at French Fire lifted; caution still urged

The Kern County Fire Department reported Monday that the final evacuation orders due to the French Fire have been lifted for Keyesville, Alta Sierra, Shirley Meadows, Wagy Flats, Black Gulch and Fulton Peak.
Fire officials urged people in the area and those returning to their properties to be aware of surrounding activities and potential hazards in and around the fire area.
The fire, which began Aug. 18 west of Lake Isabella, has burned 26,702 acres and is 52 percent contained. Some 1,201 personnel continue to work on the fire.
A national Incident Management Team continues to manage the fire, integrated with Great Basin IMT 6 and coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management, Sequoia National Forest and Kern County Fire Department in unified command.
Highway 155 from the Glennville side of the western boundary of the Sequoia National Forest to Rancheria Road at the Greenhorn Summit remains closed.
Fire officials also issued these updates Monday:
• A structure group is patrolling and mopping up around infrastructure within the fire’s interior, including Alta Sierra, Shirley Meadows, the Shirley Peak communication hub, and the Southern California Edison 66kV sub-transmission lines north of Highway 155.
• Burnout operations on Sunday were successful in Cedar Creek and Alder Creek. Smoke may still be visible as crews work on securing the line and continue to mop up. On Monday, crews were to continue to improve handline north of Red Mountain from Bear Creek to Alder Creek.
• On the north side of the fire, crews continue to mop up, seeking out and eliminating any remaining heat sources.
• There is minimal fire activity on the east and south sides of the fire. Crews will continue to mop up and patrol the area. About 38 miles of fire hose needs to be removed.
• Very dry and warm conditions with low relative humidity will continue.
The public is encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications from Ready Kern at https://kerncountyfire.org/education-safety/ready-kern/. Also, property owners can search their address in the French Fire Interactive Evacuation Map at https://bit.ly/38jmW6S.