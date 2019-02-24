The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to make a final decision on allowing the Lightning in a Bottle music festival take place at Buena Vista Lake at Tuesday's meeting.
Supervisors had previously delayed a decision on allowing the festival to take place. At a meeting two weeks ago, the California Highway Patrol brought up concerns about traffic and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office worried about drug use during the event.
Concerns about the general safety of the attendees were also brought up.
Although neither agency openly opposed the event, they said they had not been given enough time to review the traffic and safety plans.
Supervisors voted to continue the decision until next Tuesday’s meeting, although the organizer of the event, Do LaB, has already begun selling tickets to the event, which is expected to attract 20,000 people, and announced the lineup for the five-day festival.
Scheduled to take place May 8-13, the festival combines electronic music performances with seminars on a variety of topics, as well as yoga workshops. Many attendees camp out throughout the festival.
This year, bands such as Disclosure, Big Gigantic and Flying Lotus – well-known acts in the electronic music world – have been booked.
Over the last four years, Lightning in a Bottle took place at Lake San Antonio in Monterey County. A dispute about Do LaB exceeding attendance limits, and two deaths in consecutive years, prompted Monterey County officials to terminate a multi-year contract with Do LaB in August 2018, forcing the organizers to look for a new location so the event could continue for another year.
The Kern County Planning Department has already approved a temporary event permit for the festival, but supervisors still need to sign off on it before it takes place.
During last Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors Zack Scrivner and Mick Gleason expressed concern about moving forward with the event without receiving approval from public safety departments.
The last two weeks were meant to give county departments and the event organizers time to make sure everybody is on the same page.
The Kern County General Services Division has recommended supervisors approve the event.
