When documentary filmmaker and CSUB alumnus Julian Wilson was named the university's 2010-11 Alumnus of the Year in recognition of his volunteer work documenting CSUB Athletics, he had no idea that a few years later his film work would move in a very different direction.
He would find himself consumed with telling the stories of American war veterans.
"One of the reasons I chose to pursue putting these veterans' stories in some sort of film format for people to watch was because it was important for me, personally, to grasp and understand why veterans were having such a tough time in transition," he said of their return to civilian life.
On Tuesday evening, Wilson will get the chance to share some of those stories with the community.
The inaugural Central Valley Veterans Film Fest will be held at the historic Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield. Billed as a first-of-its-kind event, the film festival is Wilson's creation as director and producer of the four films via Silver Titan Productions.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the festival will start promptly at 7 p.m. This is a free event, but tickets must be picked up at the box office.
Of the four short films that will be screened, three are stories of Kern County veterans, and the fourth focuses on a World War II veteran from Sarasota, Fla. Each of these films is narrated by the veteran himself.
Getting to know these men and their stories has been life changing, Wilson said.
It wasn't until he began speaking one-on-one with the combat vets did Wilson begin to grasp what they and thousands of other veterans have endured. When he started hearing their stories it became clear that all the things they go through, all their experiences during wartime, during combat — and even their hyper-vigilance and readiness when there is no combat — all of it comes home with them.
"When you go home, you're taking all of that with you," he said. "So when you sit down on your couch, and you turn on the television, or whatever you do, you're still seeing those images.
"You think, 'I can close my eyes and I won't see it," he said of the men and women who come home changed by war. "But you see it even clearer with your eyes closed."
Post-traumatc stress. Traumatic brain injury. Veteran suicide. The result for many vets is profound, and sometimes tragic.
"Getting the public to understand," Wilson said, is one of his central goals.
The story of Ernest Thomas "E.T." Roberts will be the first of the four films shown Tuesday. Just over 21 minutes in length, the film tells the story of a local man who was a boxing champ at Camp Wolters, an Army training camp in Texas where Roberts and thousands of his fellow infantrymen would be readied for the Allied invasion of Europe, a major turning point in the war known as Operation Overlord or D-Day.
"I ran into E.T. Roberts, having no idea how beloved he was in this community," Wilson recalled. "I am so happy right now, as I sit here with you, I am so proud that people who loved him so much are going to get a chance to hear him talk and tell his story, in full, about his time in World War II and after he came out.
"I had no plan when I did his story other than to do his story and give it to him and his family," Wilson said. "There was no other agenda for me, and that's how it's been with all the veterans that I've done stories on."
Roberts died in 2020. And Wilson began to believe that a wider audience should have free and easy access to the stories of these veterans.
"It's not just the veteran and his or her family that needs to see this, everybody needs to see this," Wilson said. "But, people shouldn't have to pay to see it.
"That was my biggest concern, figuring out how I could do it to where these stories could be shared and not be commercialized."
And so far, thanks to community support, that dream is working out.
"On the night of the 20th," Wilson said, "it will be a very personal, intimate evening celebrating our freedom with those men and women who secured that freedom for us."
Honor Flight Kern County founder Lili Marsh said she will be there, along with as many as 300 Honor Flight veterans.
"I have known Julian for quite some time simply from his involvement locally as an avid supporter of our veterans, veteran events and active-duty military," she said.
She considers herself fortunate to have been a personal friend of E.T. Roberts, whose story she is intimately familiar with.
"He was so proud but also so deeply affected by the experience, that 75 years later he still teared up every time he spoke of it," she remembered of Roberts.
"I would not miss his film and feel everyone would benefit from any of these films that illustrate the sacrifices made by complete strangers so that we might remain free."