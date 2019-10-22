The Filling Station has been closed by the Kern County Public Health due to 'an active vermin infestation'.
The coffee shop, located at 1830 24th St., was closed on Monday after an inspector observed live roaches along the espresso drain line under the drink station, according to the health department.
The inspector also observed dust and debris on the counters and floors throughout the facility, according to the health department.
The restaurant received a score of 70 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
