A single-seat fighter jet crashed north of China Lake in the west part of Death Valley National Park Wednesday morning.
According to a tweet by the U.S. Naval Air Forces, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jet went down at the Father Crowley Overlook at around 10 a.m. this morning, and search and rescue efforts are underway. The jet was on a routine training flight from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Lemoore when a mishap occurred.
Patrick Taylor, spokesman for Death Valley National Park, said seven visitors suffered from injuries after the plane crashed. Plane debris and small fires were seen around the area, Taylor said.
The Father Crowley Overlook is often used by visitors to watch military jets fly overhead, Taylor said. The area has been used for military training flights since the 1930s.
Lieutenant Commander Lydia Bock of the U.S. Navy's Joint Strike Fighter Wing said local law enforcement agencies, as well as members of the China Lake Naval Base, have been dispatched to help aid in search and rescue efforts.
The status of the air crew is unknown at this time, Bock said.
This story will be updated.
Hope they got to punch out and all is well
