The Fifth District Court of Appeal paused proceedings in the criminal trial for two men accused of gunning down a corrections counselor while The Californian appeals a decision allowing the Kern County Public Defender’s Office to obtain its unpublished notes from a jailhouse interview.

The Californian interviewed co-defendant Sebastian Parra in the Lerdo Justice Facility regarding any role he may have played in the shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr., a beloved figure in Kern County. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, who represents Robert Roberts, the second man charged in the shooting, then filed a subpoena seeking reporter Ishani Desai's unpublished notes and questions from the jailhouse interview.

