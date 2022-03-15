Fifth Bakersfield redistricting hearing to take place Wednesday

The Bakersfield City Council will potentially select a map that determines ward boundaries for the next 10 years Wednesday.
During its evening meeting, the council is scheduled to hold a fifth redistricting hearing that could decide how ward boundaries will be redrawn to account for updated census data.
The council has whittled down its option to two choices. One map — known as map 2C — bears many similarities to the current boundaries, and was spearheaded by Councilman Ken Weir.
The other — known as map 2C, or the unity map — was drawn by the Jakara Movement, a grassroots organization with chapters across California. The map is intended to unite Bakersfield’s Punjabi and Sikh residents in southwest Bakersfield, who say they have historically been misrepresented under current and previous ward boundaries.
Redistricting has stirred up an emotional debate among some Bakersfield residents, who have pushed for the unity map during prior redistricting hearings. But the council nearly approved 2C during a redistricting hearing two weeks ago before compromising to forward both 2C and the unity map on for final adjustments.
Each map has been altered slightly from previous iterations. The unity map has eliminated a portion of Ward 3 that oddly penetrated Ward 2. Map 2C has moved an area bounded by Stine Road, Ming Avenue, Ashe Road and Stockdale Highway into Ward 6, when previously it had been in Ward 5.
The Bakersfield City Manager’s Office is recommending the council approve both maps on Wednesday, with a final decision delayed until April 6. However, the council could vote to move forward with just one map, making it the de facto selection.
For approval, an ordinance establishing the new boundaries must be approved for a first reading and a second reading. The City Manager’s Office has urged the council to approve the first reading of two ordinances that would authorize each map on Wednesday.
The council must have new district boundaries in place by April 7 to meet a strict state deadline. The City Manager’s Office has set aside March 30 as the date for a potential special meeting, if one is needed to comply with the deadline.