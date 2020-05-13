The fifth annual Boots & Brew Country Music Festival will take place Saturday as a virtual event with music provided by local band The Rivals, according to a news release.
The event pays tribute to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The online Facebook event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to share photos paying tribute to law enforcement or of themselves wearing any blue-line attire, according to the news release.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Officer David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Nelson, a former Bakersfield Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty in June 2015 when, during a high speed pursuit in northeast Bakersfield, his vehicle crashed.
In his memory, the Nelson family has partnered with BPD to offer an annual scholarship to graduating high school students of the Kern High School District and a graduating high school Bakersfield Police Cadet, the news release states.
