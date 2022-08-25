 Skip to main content
Fiber-optic system proposed in metro Bakersfield would accelerate internet access

Homes and businesses across metropolitan Bakersfield would get the option of contracting high-speed internet service as part of a $400 million fiber-optics system a Delaware-based company is negotiating with the county of Kern and the city of Bakersfield.

At no cost to taxpayers, SiFi Networks proposes to lay fiber-optic cable along every street in the area, including Fuller Acres, Lamont and Oildale, within four years. The company would sell access to private internet service providers that would, in turn, offer the service to individual customers.

