There is only a few weeks left to submit your nominations for the 2020 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 7, according to a news release.
The annual gala, known as the 'Oscars of Bakersfield,' recognizes the efforts made by individuals, organizations, and businesses each year to help improve the local quality of life, according to the release.
To complete the online nomination form click https://bakochamber.com/2020-award-nomination/.
