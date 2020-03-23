A human fetus was located in a dumpster in Oildale Monday morning, the Kern County Sheriff's office said in a news release.
It was found in the area of Dalea Street and Meadow Grove Courts around 8:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office said it was likely put there in the past few days.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
