An event that started out as a simple health fair has transformed into a kind of annual entertainment destination for residents of Bakersfield’s east side.
Jefferson Park hosted the East Bakersfield Festival on Saturday, which featured live music, kids’ activities, food vendors, resource booths and more. Hundreds of people came out on to have some fun with their families.
“I love it. It’s nice to have something like this on this side of town,” said Annie Flores, who brought her children and her mother to the event. “We need to support the east side as much as possible so we can keep these community events going.
Despite just living a few blocks away, Flores said this was the first time her family had attended the festival. After getting to experience it this year, she said she plans to bring her family again next year.
Anastasia Lester and her daughter attended the festival for the second time this year. Lester said she continues to be impressed by what the festival offers.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for this community to have an outlet, an opportunity to learn what services are available to them. People need to know that they’re not forgotten.”
Evelyn Vasquez said she came with her niece and nephew and took advantage of a lot of the resource booths. She said she got information about the Women, Infants and Children program, Head Start for kids and other community programs.
“It’s really nice and very helpful,” she said. “I didn’t know there were so many resources out there.”
Vasquez, an Oildale resident, said Saturday was her first time coming to the festival. She said she heard about it from a sister-in-law who lives in the area and decided to check it out.
“It seems to benefit the community a lot, the resource booths,” she said. “I think this is a better way of getting information out to people, having people you can actually talk to and ask questions. That’s better than someone just handing out flyers or something.”
Priscilla Villasenor said she was traveling with her husband and two kids to a nearby grocery store on Saturday when they noticed that the festival was going on at the park. At the urging of their children, Villasenor said they decided to take a detour and see what the event was about.
“They love it and I love it,” she said. “It’s very family-oriented and calm out here. It’s very nice for the community, for the kids. I’m glad we came.”
