'Fentanyl affects everyone': Bakersfield leaders host event on fentanyl

Noting that fentanyl is a "crisis" in the community, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined others Saturday to draw attention to the drug's devastating impact.

“Over 250 people in our community lost their lives to fentanyl in 2022,” the chief said. “That is double the number of lives lost to fentanyl in 2020. So it is very much a crisis.”

