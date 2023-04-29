'Fentanyl affects everyone': Bakersfield leaders host event on fentanyl

Noting that fentanyl is a "crisis" in the community, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined others Saturday to draw attention to the drug's devastating impact.
“Over 250 people in our community lost their lives to fentanyl in 2022,” the chief said. “That is double the number of lives lost to fentanyl in 2020. So it is very much a crisis.”
The Community Collaborative Against Fentanyl, an educational symposium organized by the Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Recovery Services, was held at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield.
It featured testimonies from former addicts, news clippings and educational presentations on the potency and growing prevalence of fentanyl. Terry recalled an incident last September, when a 13-year-old student at Chipman Junior High School brought to school 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, a powerful narcotic used to treat pain, and was arrested.
“I didn’t tell it as a shock story but I do tell it to raise awareness of how prevalent it is in the community,” Terry said.
Terry's opening remarks were followed with speeches by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield.
Conversations on this topic are ever-changing, said Gilbert LaRoque, director of Bakersfield Recovery Services, who added it is paramount that the community and its lawmakers be on the same page.
“It’s made out in the streets,” LaRoque said. “It’s synthetic. A tiny little bit can kill you. It depends on what’s mixed in, and people need to understand this is no longer a homelessness issue — it’s everywhere.”
As one of the chief issues on which she ran her campaign, Bains spoke about the success in the passage of her first bill, Assembly Bill 33, which she submitted on her first day in office in December.
“Every reason I decided to run for office was our growing drug crisis, specifically fentanyl,” Bains said. “Fentanyl is a bipartisan issue. ... It’s not going to ask you for your registration before it decides to take your life.”
After being stalled on the Assembly floor, Bains reported that on Thursday, the bill passed.
“I’m very proud to say the bill passed unanimously,” Bains said, adding that many Assembly members co-authored the bill.
Afterward, police officers demonstrated the proper use of Naloxone, or Narcan, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose. They also provided training to anyone in the audience upon request.
“Kern County has resources where people can get help,” LaRoque said. “All you gotta do is make a phone call to any one of us — Bakersfield Recovery Services, police department, probation, Flood Ministries — there’s so many resources out there.”