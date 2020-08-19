The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim in a fatal assault that occurred Aug. 8 in central Bakersfield.
Henryetta Snowden, 68, was killed at 6:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Chester Place. The cause of the death was multiple blunt for trauma, the coroner’s office said in a news release.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.
