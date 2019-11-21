The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.
During the incident on Oct. 21, a female suspect burglarized several storage units at SecurCare at 4050 Chester Ave., BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
