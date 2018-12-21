A felony probation sex offender has cut off his ankle GPS monitor and absconded from probation supervision, the Kern County Probation Office reports.
Naithan Guinn, 20, of Bakersfield, is a registered sex offender on felony probation for assault and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, according to a probation office report.
He is wanted for a violation of his terms and conditions of probation.
His whereabouts are unknown but his last reported address is 1409 Morning Drive.
He is described as a hispanic male, approximately 5’ 7’’, 146 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes and a script tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information regarding Guinn’s whereabouts should contact probation officer Victoria Anderson at 661-336-6778 or immediately notify local law enforcement.
