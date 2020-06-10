Felony assault charges have been filed against two men accused of throwing rocks at Bakersfield police who were trying to disperse protesters early on June 1.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office said defendants Andres Garcia and Avion Hunter were each charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.
Both were also charged with misdemeanors for alleged unlawful assembly, participation in a riot and resisting arrest.
Garcia is out on $32,500 bail, the D.A.'s Office said. His arraignment is set for June 26.
Hunter, whose bail was set at $50,000, entered not-guilty pleas at an arraignment Wednesday. He's scheduled to appear July 20 for a preliminary hearing.
The downtown Bakersfield event at which the men were alleged to have committed the crimes was one in a series of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests calling attention to civilians deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers.
maybe the cops actions provoked the protestors....I know that sometimes when I make a comment and all of a sudden the sky starts falling .....cut copy paste As officers began to disperse the crowd, Hunter, Garcia and a third person threw softball-sized rocks at police, striking and injuring three officers, according to the declaration. Hunter ran from pursuing officers and was apprehended, and Garcia and the third person were later located and arrested, the declaration says. The third person is unnamed in the document, but police have said a juvenile was arrested the same day in connection with a protest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. More than a dozen people have been arrested since local protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began in late May. Most of the arrests have been on a charge of refusal to disperse from an unlawful assembly, a misdemeanor.
