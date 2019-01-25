Felony accessory and conspiracy charges were filed Friday against a Bakersfield man accused of hiding a body in his backyard.
Dennis Marroquin, 25, is due in court at 3 p.m. to be formally arraigned. He's in custody on $500,000 bail.
Marroquin was arrested Wednesday evening after a male body was found that morning in the backyard of a residence at 6209 Hathaway Ave.
The coroner's office has not identified the body, but family members of missing man Joseph Lara, 21, said on social media investigators told them the body is that of their son.
It's unknown how Lara died, or why Marroquin allegedly hid the body.
