Bakersfield police found a man on felony parole in possession of a pellet gun that had been converted to fire live ammunition. Police stopped Gerardo Castillo, 24, around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Baker Street as he was riding a bike. Castillo was also found in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, shaved keys and a mask.
Inspection of the airsoft gun revealed it had been converted to fire .357 caliber ammunition, a police news release said. It was loaded with six live rounds. Castillo is a convicted felon, documented criminal street gang member and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, possession of a zip gun, possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and gang participation. He was booked into the Kern County jail.
