A man accused of shooting a woman Tuesday in south Bakersfield before allegedly forcing a different woman into a vehicle as he fled has been arrested.

The Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release Friday that Jorge Martinez Gutierrez shot an unidentified woman he had been arguing with at about 11:47 a.m. in the 1400 block of Falcon Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.