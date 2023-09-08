A man accused of shooting a woman Tuesday in south Bakersfield before allegedly forcing a different woman into a vehicle as he fled has been arrested.
The Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release Friday that Jorge Martinez Gutierrez shot an unidentified woman he had been arguing with at about 11:47 a.m. in the 1400 block of Falcon Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The release said that, before driving away, Martinez used a gun to force another unidentified woman into a vehicle, but that she was able to escape near White Lane and South H Street.
Martinez was arrested in the 8100 block of Maxey Drive in Lamont. He was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, threats, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
Anyone with information to share about the case was asked to call Detective J. Perez at 661-326-3593 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.