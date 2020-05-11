Local outpouring for first responders and hospital staff was on display again Monday, when Feghali Foods and Little Caesars teamed up to deliver pizzas to employees of Adventist Health Bakersfield.
More than 400 pizzas were delivered for roughly 1,200 employees of the medical organization in the latest local donation to those on the COVID-19 frontlines.
“We decided to serve everyone and say thank you and hopefully put a smile on everyone’s faces during this tough time," Feghali Chief Operation Officer Johnny Baklini said. "It’s been a positive reaction. (An) all-over happy moment.”
Feghali and Little Caesars have been involved with numerous food donation projects throughout Kern County during the Coronavirus pandemic, including the delivery of 5,000 pizzas to first responders at the outset of the outbreak.
Monday's event was held across the street from the Adventist clinic at the corner of 26th and Eye streets. After applying hand sanitizer at the front of the line, hospital employees, most wearing protective masks, were served two slices of pizza each.
The event coincided with a pair of national celebrations aimed at medical personnel. Last week was National Nurse Week while this week is National Hospital Week, which runs through Saturday.
“This is basically our way of showing our appreciation to all our staff and I think it’s especially important to show (with) the pandemic," said Marygrace Bolts, a registered nurse and employee health worker at Adventist. "We do want to boost morale and support, and let them know we support them and we care and really appreciate what they do for us.”
With their work put under extra scrutiny in recent months, Adventist Partnership Executive Kiyoshi Tomono says he and his staff have been up to the challenge, and was grateful to have an opportunity to show appreciation to his staff.
“We have just been abundantly blessed by this community," Tomono said. "It’s really an opportunity to come in and celebrate our staff, the work that they do day in and day out to care for patients. And of course, right now with the COVID pandemic, people are a lot more focused on the work that healthcare workers are doing that sometimes goes unsung. It’s great to be able to celebrate them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.