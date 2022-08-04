Feed It Forward hosting backpack giveaway

Feed It Forward is hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Jefferson Park.
Feed It Forward is hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Jefferson Park.
The event will also offer free haircuts and food, including hot dogs, chips and a drink.
Jefferson Park is located at 801 Bernard St. in Bakersfield.
