Feds step in to plug deep, dry oil well in Midway-Sunset

Sevier Well

The federal Bureau of Land Management plans to abandon this roughly 12,000-foot-deep well, called the Sevier Well, near Kern's border with San Luis Obispo County. The cost of permanently plugging the well is estimated at $300,000.

 Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

A deep, disappointment of an oil well that has sat idle for eight years near the Kern County border is finally getting some attention following its owner's bankruptcy in 2017.

The federal government is preparing to monitor and then plug the 12,000-foot Sevier Well, located a half-mile from the Carrizo Plain National Monument in the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field.

