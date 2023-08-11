DIRECT AIR CAPTURE â€“ L-DAC

This image explains how solid direct-air capture would gather and sequester carbon dioxide.

 Photo courtesy of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department

The Biden administration stoked Kern’s grandest economic ambitions Friday by announcing up to $20.6 million in taxpayer money toward possibly establishing a carbon management hub near the county’s western edge — but stopped short of naming the region one of four national centers for such work.

Pending negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy, three local oil producers will receive Inflation Reduction Act grants to either design or study the feasibility of building facilities for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and injecting it into depleted oil wells. The projects would not aid or inhibit local petroleum production.