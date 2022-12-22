 Skip to main content
Feds grant Kern water districts $11M for drought resiliency work

Four Kern water districts will receive a total of more than $11 million to bolster the county's resilience to drought under a series of grants awarded Thursday by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Five separate local grants, among more than two dozen being distributed across eight Western states, will help fund groundwater recharge, produced-water reclamation and conveyance projects in and around Arvin, Bakersfield, Delano and the Shafter-Wasco area.

