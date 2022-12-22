Feds grant Kern water districts $11M for drought resiliency work

Four Kern water districts will receive a total of more than $11 million to bolster the county's resilience to drought under a series of grants awarded Thursday by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Five separate local grants, among more than two dozen being distributed across eight Western states, will help fund groundwater recharge, produced-water reclamation and conveyance projects in and around Arvin, Bakersfield, Delano and the Shafter-Wasco area.
“This will be really great for the whole county, that we've got several large projects that will help all the large districts,” said General Manager David Ansolabehere of the Cawelo Water District. His agency scored the largest of the five: a $5 million award that will help pay for the expansion of an existing system that puts oilfield produced water to use in local crop irrigation.
Flowing from last year's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the grants will cover about half the cost of each individual project. They are among $8.3 billion set aside for reclamation water infrastructure projects to be built during the next five years.
A news release from the Biden administration Thursday said the idea is to help 36 communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington prepare and respond to challenges of the drought. It said the grants will help provide clean and reliable drinking water through investment in innovative drought-resilience, groundwater storage, rainwater harvesting, aquifer recharge and water reuse.
“Today’s funding will assist our local partners as they work to build drought resilience and improve water security for their community,” Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo said in a news release.
The Cawelo project will help pay for two temporary holding reservoirs and a gravity pipeline connecting them to an existing retention reservoir. The water, a salty fluid that comes up from the ground with crude oil, is blended with the district’s surface and groundwater supplies for use by local farmers.
Ansolabehere said the project will add about 3,300 acre-feet per year of water to help it address an annual deficit of about 11,000 acre-feet, as calculated under California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
“For us, this is a big deal,” he said. “This is, by far, the largest of the grants that we’ve received. So, it’ll help us tremendously.”
The next-biggest grant awarded locally, at $2.3 million, was awarded to the Delano-Earlimart Irrigation District’s Turnipseed Water Bank Phase VI project.
The project will expand the district’s water bank by providing an additional 148-acre aquifer recharge facility with three groundwater monitoring wells expected to boost it system’s capacity by 1,473 acre-feet per year.
“Increasing the district's recharge capacity allows the district to capture and store wet-year supplies that are later recovered and used to meet in-district demands or for return to the district's water banking partners,” the Department of the Interior states in an online project description.
The Arvin-Edison Water Storage District’s $2 million grant will help expand its water-banking program through the addition of two drought-recovery wells and what’s called a conjunctive-use modeling tool for more efficient water-supply management.
The wells are expected to yield about 8,040 acre-feet per year during droughts.
"This will increase operational flexibilities and efficiencies and facilitate additional water transfers and exchanges,” its federal online summary says.
The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District got two grants, the largest of which, at $1.3 million, is intended to help pay for a conveyance improvement project projected to accommodate and additional 5,850 acre-feet per year of recharge capacity during wet years.
Some 1,400 linear feet of pipeline will be connected to the district’s north mainline distribution system to the Kimberlina Recharge Facility, allowing water supplies to be delivered from the Friant-Kern Canal.
Shafter-Wasco’s other grant, measuring $500,000, will help fund a recharge facility consisting of a 37-acre recharge basin and 1,050 linear feet of pipeline that will connect the basin to the district’s distribution system, according to the federal government’s online summary.
"By increasing groundwater recharge in wet years for later beneficial use during dry years, the project will enhance drought resiliency, increase operational efficiencies and improve system functionality,” the summary states. It estimates the increased capacity at an average of 1,200 acre-feet per year.