The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Tuesday that it had begun the process of repairing the sinking Friant-Kern Canal.
The bureau said it planned to restore capacity to a 33-mile stretch of the canal between Tulare and Kern counties. About 10 miles of the existing canal would be widened or raised, the bureau said, while 23 miles would be realigned to new segments.
But first, an environmental study must take place to determine the impacts of the proposed action.
"The Friant-Kern Canal plays a key role in the economy of the Central Valley, including providing water to one million acres of farmland in Tulare and Kern counties,” State Sen. Shannon Grove said in a statement. “Restoring the canal will support our farmers who put food on America's table, increase our water supply, and benefit the environment by helping recharge our aquifers.”
Earlier this year Grove co-authored a bill, along with Sen. Melissa Hurtado, that would have provided $400 million from the state to fix the canal. Grove said in an emailed statement the Democrats in the State Assembly held the bill in committee.
It was unclear in the bureau’s announcement how the repairs would be financed.
