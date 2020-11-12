A 46-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and accused of stealing people's personal information to open credit cards he allegedly used to pay rent, lease a vehicle and buy large quantities of cigarettes.
U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced 11 charges were returned against Nahed Mishmish, including wire and mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Mishmish's alleged scheme caused $900,000 in losses to Capital One, Synchrony Bank and other credit card and financial companies, Scott said in a news release.
The Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office were involved in investigating the case, as was the California Highway Patrol.
The FBI was "tipped off" that someone in Kern County was making and using fraudulent credit cards and spending money to purchase cigarettes in large volume at a Rite-Aid store in McFarland, Scott's release said.
It said a search of Mishmish's apartment turned up more than five dozen cellphones marked with names and corresponding personal identification and credit card information.