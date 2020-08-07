A federal surge testing site for COVID-19 at the fairgrounds will remain in Bakersfield an additional 12 days, county officials said this week.
The site was announced by Rep. Kevin McCarthy and opened on July 29 with the goal of testing up to 5,000 people per day over 12 days in an effort to alleviate high demand for testing and help bring COVID-19 under control in Kern County.
As of Thursday, the county said the site had done 2,925 tests.
“Since the surge site’s opening, thousands of people have been tested at no cost to the county. This is also the only local site that accepts drop-ins and has the ability to process tests for asymptomatic individuals in 3 to 5 days," McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said in a statement Friday. "I will continue working with the Kern County Public Health Department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that our community has all the resources it needs, both local and federal, to fight this pandemic."
The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is drive-thru only, and will accept drop-ins, although appointments are encouraged.
To make an appointment, visit https://doineedacovid19test.com/.
