Federal policy review stalls acquisition of Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bank's proposed acquisition by a larger institution from Chico has gotten caught up in a Biden administration review of federal policies on corporate mergers.
The Bakersfield-based bank sent its accountholders a letter Tuesday saying TriCo Bancshares' purchase for $165.6 million in stock would take longer than expected to finalize. Originally set to close by the end of last year, the estimate was pushed back until Feb. 14 — and now Valley Republic's best guess is that the deal will close by March 31.
Valley Republic officials said by phone the holdup was at the Federal Reserve, a prominent agency responsible for monitoring the overall U.S. economy. They said the state Department of Financial Protection and Innovation signed off in September, followed in December by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., but that the Fed would also need to approve the deal.
"We're just caught in that (Fed) backlog," Valley Republic Chairman Gene Voiland said. "We've been assured (by the FDIC) it's just (a matter of) time."
A growing number of bank mergers has stalled at the Fed lately as the Biden administration considers changes to the Fed's approach to reviewing and approving such transactions. Enhanced consumer protection is reportedly a focus of the effort.
Cowen Inc. said in a widely reported note early last month that federal policy makers could act to block large regional-bank acquisitions as Democrats push for tighter regulatory scrutiny.
Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg said in a note to clients that the biggest mergers — those bringing together more than $500 billion in assets — look to be at biggest risk but that smaller deals could also fall through.
“We are in a period of transition to a new standard for merger approvals, where there is a greater focus on how deals affect the convenience and needs of the community and whether they increase systemic risk,” Bloomberg quoted Seiberg as writing. “Deals that historically would have secured regulatory approval are now at risk. How much risk will depend upon how the Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC (the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) revise their approach to merger reviews.”
The Biden administration said it was concerned about consolidation trends in a solicitation last month for public comment on policy changes being considered by the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.
“Recent evidence indicates that many industries across the economy are becoming more concentrated and less competitive — imperiling choice and economic gains for consumers, workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses,” The Financial Brand reported the solicitation as stating. “These problems are likely to persist or worsen due to an ongoing merger surge that has more than doubled merger filings from 2020 to 2021.”
Valley Republic President and CEO Geraud Smith said a backlog of merger and acquisition applications awaiting approval by the Fed has ballooned in recent months to about 170.
He said he has had no communication with the Fed beyond its request Wednesday for updated information from TriCo, the parent company of Tri Counties. Smith added that he had no sense when the deal might close and that he did not want to speculate, saying simply, "It's been delayed."
Voiland said his understanding, based on communication with the FDIC, was that the deal would close "very soon."
An earnings announcement from Valley Republic Monday said the acquisition, as well as branch and account conversions, are expected to close in the first quarter of this year — by the end of March, in other words.
TriCo's chief executive did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Directors of Valley Republic's parent company voted in July to accept TriCo's purchase offer, triggering reviews by different government agencies.
The proposal was expected to allow Valley Republic substantial autonomy while expanding offerings to customers such as mortgage lending and investment services. Joining the two banks was also seen as helping Tri Counties expand geographically.
Tri Counties is by far the larger and older bank of the two. Since its founding 46 years ago, it has grown to more than $8 billion in assets — more than five times as much as Valley Republic, which was established in 2009.
Valley Republic reported Monday its net income increased 33 percent in the fourth quarter, as compared with the same period a year earlier, to reach $4.7 million.
The bank's assets grew almost 12 percent during that time to hit $1.4 billion, while its gross loans, excluding those related to the federal Paycheck Protection Program, expanded 17 percent to total $787.5 million.
"The company performed exceedingly well despite the continued challenges caused by COVID-19, a near zero interest rate environment, and our focus on ensuring a smooth transition for our customers as we work towards our merger with Tri Counties Bank," Smith said in Monday's release.