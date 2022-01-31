Federal officials, ag industry work to address export congestion

A new deal to speed U.S. ag exports through the Port of Oakland should help address farmers’ worsening shipping headaches, but additional efforts may be necessary, including better coordination, new rules for ocean carriers and even international trade talks, federal officials said Monday at a forum with industry representatives.
Secretary Tom Vilsack of the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlined a deal unveiled Sunday in which the agriculturally important port would set aside 25 acres for ag exporters to fill empty containers for shipment overseas. The USDA would pay 60 percent of the initiative’s startup costs plus $25 per container to help offset transportation costs.
The consensus Monday was that more than that will have to be done to free up bottlenecks that have driven up shipping costs since the pandemic.
That’s especially difficult, they said, because of longstanding challenges exacerbated by the crisis, together with a troubling increase in the share of shipping containers leaving U.S. ports empty instead of carrying away ag exports.
Vilsack joined a top official at the port of Oakland in sounding an alarm that port congestion risks long-term damage to the U.S. ag industry because of the way it disrupts sales relationships that are hard to rebuild. They said this threatens U.S. growers’ global market share.
While there has been great concern that port congestion limits the availability of products made overseas, Vilsack said, the side U.S. consumers may not see is that a related problem is having a big impact on the ag industry, which he noted exports 20 percent to 30 percent of its U.S. production.
“This isn’t just an import issue, it’s also an export issue,” Vilsack said, “and the Department of Agriculture wants to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.” He acknowledged the Oakland “pop-up” terminal isn’t a permanent solution, but he called it a positive step.
Ag executive Mike Durkin, president and CEO of Leprino Foods Co., the nation’s largest buyer of milk and a cheese exporter with customers in 55 countries, said at Monday’s forum hosted by news service Agri-Pulse that 95 percent of the company’s export orders were missed in 2021. He said normally the figure is 10 percent, adding that December was the worst month yet.
“This is a big deal,” Durkin said. “This issue is not going away.”
Carriers have pointed out U.S. ag nevertheless set a new record for shipping in 2021. But as Jaime Castaneda, executive vice president at the National Milk Producers Foundation, pointed out Monday, the increase has come at great expense to shippers, who often have to pay fines because of delays.
Jonathan Eisen, director of the Intermodal Motor Carriers Conference at American Trucking Associations Inc., said some factors complicating the problem at ports — including a shortage of truck drivers and truck chassis — have been building for years.
He pointed to challenges that might be addressed through better coordination, such as truckers sitting idle at ports and deliveries that get delayed because the wrong kind of truck was sent to pick them up.
White House Ports Czar John Porcari said one reason for a big drop in containerized exports in Oakland last year was that bringing empty containers to foreign ports is worth more to carriers than loading up with U.S. ag products for export.
Shippers focusing on the most lucrative services should be incentivized to work more closely with ag exporters, Porcari said. Plus, there should be better sharing of data among U.S. shippers, similar to what the airline industry does, he added. He also noted the administration of President Joe Biden has recently convened top-level meetings with foreign ocean carriers in a attempt to reach a solution.
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, expressed concern that the new arrangement at the Port of Oakland won’t solve the problem by itself. He suggested using access to lucrative U.S. ports as leverage against carriers.
“There’s a lot of leverage here,” Garamendi said. “The law that we’re proposing will help.”
The law he was referring to, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, would establish “reciprocal trade” as part of the Federal Maritime Commission’s mission promoting U.S. exports. The legislation would require ocean carriers to meet minimum service standards in the public interest.
Garamendi also pointed out the five largest carriers are Chinese, South Korean and Taiwanese-owned. He suggested the matter be treated as an international trade issue.