Take a self-tour through the multi-story federal courthouse in Fresno, suggests Bakersfield attorney Matthew Clark.
What you don't find might surprise you.
“Walk through the halls,” he says. “There’s no one there.”
Clark is exaggerating, but just barely.
The U.S. Eastern District Court of California, the federal judicial district that includes Bakersfield and the southern San Joaquin Valley, has instituted a judicial emergency order that federal Judge Dale A. Drozd asserts “will seriously hinder the administration of justice” throughout Bakersfield and Kern County and other parts of the district.
“These are uncharted waters for this court,” Drozd writes in his order, signed Feb. 3. “The emergency procedures … are being implemented reluctantly.”
The emergency is already affecting hundreds of local cases and local families, possibly thousands, including cases The Californian has covered in years past.
The district, which serves 8 million Californians is supposed to have six full-time judges, although it has been recommended that the number be doubled to 12.
“We have one judge,” Clark says.
“We are the single most impacted district in the country.”
What does that mean for individuals and families with cases pending?
For William “Lee” Johnson and his family, it’s a matter of survival. Johnson, now 60, was nearly killed in a December 2018 explosion at a compressed natural gas fueling station in Buttonwillow.
The accident has made him unemployable, and his wife, Joan, has had to tap her retirement fund to keep the family stable financially.
Joan Johnson has penned letters to local elected officials, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Lindsey Graham, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, addressing the judicial emergency.
“Until this is handled, the danger is out there for everybody,” Lee Johnson says.
Others affected include the family of Nancy Joyce Garrett, who was killed in September 2014 when Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Clerico ran a red light and slammed into Garrett’s car. Nearly six years later, that civil case is ongoing.
Lee Johnson’s son, Jerrad Johnson, lays the blame squarely on politicians. Federal judges are nominated by presidents and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. But the job has not been getting done, and he’s frustrated, as is every family member affected.
“There are over 1,000 civil cases now on hold,” Clark says. “That’s a thousand more families going through the same thing.”
Says Jerrad Johnson, “And more daily.”
