A federal judge has ordered the release of four detainees being held at immigrant detention centers in Bakersfield and Yuba County on the grounds their medical conditions put them at risk of fatally contracting the new coronavirus.
The judge’s ruling is the first known instance of the courts ordering the release of detainees from the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center and the Yuba County Jail over coronavirus concerns. Previously, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had voluntarily released at least one woman from Mesa Verde, 64-year-old Lamont farmworker with diabetes and hyperthyroidism Sofia Bahena Ortuno, potentially over concern her medical condition put her especially at risk of complications from COVID-19.
The released individuals had sued ICE for their release in late March, and were represented by a coalition of civil rights attorneys, including those from the American Civil Liberties Union foundations of southern and northern California.
“None of these petitioners is in a position to meaningfully limit his exposure to COVID-19 while at Yuba or Mesa Verde,” Chesney wrote in the ruling. “Although respondents may have concerns about flight risk or other matters, the Court intends to address those issues by imposing reasonable conditions upon release.”
Two of the petitioners, Salmon Medina Calderon and Gennady Lavrus, suffer from diabetes. Another, Charles Joseph, has severe asthma. The fourth, J. Elias Solario Lopez, is 82, and has a history of hypertension and kidney disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions are especially at risk of a severe reaction to coronavirus.
Ortuno had been part of the lawsuit, but was released before the ruling. Several other detainees were denied release by Chesney, who said their medical conditions did not put them at a high risk of complications from coronavirus.
Immigrant advocates and lawyers have argued for the release of many more detainees from confinement, saying the close proximity and inability to take mitigation steps like washing hands and wearing face masks makes the spread of coronavirus within the detention centers especially dangerous.
“ICE’s abysmal response to COVID-19 — including its intransigent refusal to heed public health experts and release as many detainees as necessary —violates the Constitution,” Jordan Wells, staff attorney with the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, said in a news release. “Worse, it risks human life and threatens to exacerbate the pandemic. We are relieved for those who the Court ordered ICE to release. And we will continue fighting for everyone unsafely languishing in ICE prisons.”
