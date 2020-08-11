A federal judge has temporarily blocked a private prison company from vastly expanding its immigrant detention capabilities within Kern County.
In a ruling released Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Troy Nunley issued a preliminary injunction against the city of McFarland and GEO Group Inc., saying the city and private prison company couldn't move forward with converting two former state prisons into immigrant detention centers until the matter is settled in court.
GEO has proposed turning the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and Central Valley Community Correctional Facility in McFarland into annexes of the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center, which could increase its 400-bed capacity by 350 percent. However, two immigrants’ rights groups, Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Freedom For Immigrants have sued to stop the annexation, claiming the process McFarland leaders followed to approve GEO’s plans violated the Dignity Not Detention Act.
In his ruling, Judge Nunley gave the ILRC and Freedom For Immigrants a temporary victory, saying the groups had pointed out “serious questions” over the city of McFarland’s conduct during a permit approval process that took place earlier this year.
“We’re dealing with an issue that the community cares deeply about. It’s important to get this right,” Grisel Ruiz, a supervising attorney at ILRC, said referring to the large community turnout at public meetings related to the permit approvals. “There are quite literally people’s lives at stake.”
She said it was alarming that GEO had moved forward with opening the two facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the company had planned to open the two new immigrant detention centers in September.
The lawsuit is the first major test of the Dignity Not Detention Act, which was signed into law in 2017, and is meant to limit the growth of private immigration prisons in California. The law stipulates that cities must wait 180 days before executing permits related to immigrant detention centers and hold at least two public meetings in which comments can be gathered.
ILRC and Freedom For Immigrants alleged McFarland didn't wait 180 days and failed to adequately allow the public to participate.
According to the lawsuit, the city first provided notice in January, but the council approved the permits in April, less than 180 days since the notice was public. GEO argued in the lawsuit that the permits became effective on July 15, more than 180 days since notice was given.
“The Conditional Use Permits were properly issued by the McFarland City Council, and we are confident the City’s actions will be upheld,” a GEO spokesman said in an email.
In addition to questions over the Dignity Not Detention Act, the lawsuit raises new legal issues over public meetings held during the COVID-19 period.
In April, the City Council held a meeting over Zoom and via dial-in during which it approved the permits. Zoom attendance was capped at 100 and many would-be attendees were left out or experienced technical problems that precluded their participation.
“Petitioners raise novel legal issues,” Nunley wrote in his ruling. “These are unprecedented times where new technological measures for public participation have suddenly become necessary and require careful scrutiny.”
The judge’s order will limit GEO’s ability to expand in the near future, but it could have serious implications for the city and the company’s employees. GEO said in court documents it would lose $79.6 million per year with an injunction, and would be forced to eliminate at least 420 jobs with a loss in payroll of $36 million.
According to the judge’s ruling, the city said it was relying on revenue from GEO to account for somewhere between 10 and 20 percent of its annual budget.
However, the judge found that the potential spread of COVID-19 among detainees at the two annex sites outweighed the city and company’s concerns.
Until the matter is settled in court, GEO has been blocked from moving forward. The date of a hearing is still pending, ILRC said in a news release.
I see another column in Jose Gasparrr's future.
Watch IMMIGRATION NATION on Netflix. Abolish ICE.
