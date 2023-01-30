 Skip to main content
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers

A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday.

Mother Ryan Dean and maternal grandmother Dana Moorer claimed county DHS negligently allowed Trezell and Jacquline West to adopt Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, which has led to the boys dying. Both also alleged in their complaint filed in June that social workers violated their civil rights when removing the brothers from their care, despite fulfilling every requirement to regain their custody.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

