Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers

A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday.
Mother Ryan Dean and maternal grandmother Dana Moorer claimed county DHS negligently allowed Trezell and Jacquline West to adopt Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, which has led to the boys dying. Both also alleged in their complaint filed in June that social workers violated their civil rights when removing the brothers from their care, despite fulfilling every requirement to regain their custody.
Dean’s lawyer, San Francisco-based civil rights attorney Waukeen McCoy, did not return multiple requests for comment Monday.
Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin and Orson. A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday a criminal trial for this case could begin in March.
United States Court of the Eastern District Judge John A. Mendez wrote in his order that Kim Johnson, the director of the California Department of Social Services — and a defendant in the lawsuit — is shielded under sovereign immunity, which doesn’t allow a state official to be sued in their official capacity. That’s because the charges stem from potential violations of the office, and not a singular person, according to the order handed down Friday.
Even if Johnson is sued in her individual capacity, both plaintiffs failed to “substantiate any claim” against Johnson and other defendants, who are former Kern County DHS director Dena Murphy and a social worker.
It notes Dean and Moorer may refile a second complaint within 20 days, the opinion said.
Dean said Orrin was taken away from her in 2016 after she took him to Memorial Hospital to treat broken bones, according to her lawsuit. Orson was born one year later and was taken away by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies because they “remove siblings together,” according to previous reporting.
The boys were with another family, but then Child Protective Services “without provocation” placed them into the Wests’ home, previous reporting said. That’s when Dean saw a noticeable change in her child — such as scratches and losing weight — and requested to regain their custody but was denied by county DHS, the lawsuit added.
Dean and Moorer took required classes to once again be reunited with the toddlers, but CPS allowed the Wests to formally adopt them in 2020, the lawsuit said.
The maternal grandfather, Lief Dean, has filed a separate lawsuit requesting $100 million from the same people. It also alleges Dean’s civil rights were violated when the boys were given to Trezell and Jacqueline West.
Lief Dean is represented by McCoy, Ryan Dean’s attorney.
Charles and Brenda Pettus, the father and paternal grandmother, respectively, of Orrin and Orson West, also filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against county DHS, saying “negligent hiring” led to severe emotional distress from the toddlers’ deaths. This litigation is still pending and a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Kern County.
A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday the murder trial for the adoptive parents of the brothers could begin in March.
Judge Charles Brehmer set a status conference for Feb. 16 to see if attorneys still believe they will be ready by March 1. Brehmer anticipates attorneys will discuss motions on that date and then begin jury selection.
Orrin and Orson West were reported missing by their adoptive parents in December 2020. But Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer alleged in March 2022 that the adoptive parents killed the boys in September 2020, three months before the brothers were reported missing.
