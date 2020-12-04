A U.S. District Court judge has chastised those in charge of the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, and rejected a government request to loosen restrictions on the facility.
In a court order filed Thursday, Judge Vince Chhabria starkly criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for its handling of a COVID-19 outbreak at Mesa Verde over the summer, along with GEO Group Inc., which operates the facility as a contractor.
“From the start of the public health crisis until now, the conduct of the key ICE and GEO officials in charge of operations at Mesa Verde has been appalling,” Chhabria wrote in the order. “These officials knew that they needed a clear and detailed plan to minimize the risk of an outbreak (and to contain an outbreak if one occurred), but nine months later they still have not created one.”
The judge went on to comment on ICE’s initial avoidance of testing detainees and staff, which would require the agency to take expensive safety measures, according to the order.
The order also said ICE and GEO officials gave false testimony several times in court proceedings and at least one ICE official obstructed proceedings by refusing to answer questions during his deposition.
ICE had no comment on the judge’s ruling other than to say the agency was reviewing the court order. GEO did not respond to a request for comment.
Chhabria’s ruling keeps in place court-ordered measures designed to keep COVID-19 from spreading among the population, like the weekly testing for all detainees and staff. It also adds a requirement that two of the facility’s four dorms be reserved for COVID-positive detainees and it caps a dorm’s population at 26 when the maximum capacity is 100.
Mesa Verde has struggled with containing virus outbreaks in the past. Over the summer, the order noted 57 of 103 detainees tested positive and three were sent to the hospital.
Although the last new detainee to test positive was in August, COVID-19 has begun to creep back into Mesa Verde. Since Nov. 17, the order says 15 staff members have tested positive in what the judge described as a “rapid surge.”
“We don’t feel safe; we all are afraid we will die here,” Mesa Verde detainee Willian Mattias Rauda said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation for Southern California. “We want to return to our children, our wives, and our communities. We should not be in this dangerous facility.”
The ACLU, along with the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area and the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of detainees at Mesa Verde and the Yuba County Jail alleging confinement violates their constitutional rights by exposing them to COVID-19.
As part of court proceedings, the judge issued a temporary restraining order governing strict COVID-19 prevention measures after more than half the detainees came down with the virus. When the outbreak subsided, ICE argued the temporary restraining order should be lifted.
“This argument is impossible to accept,” Chhabria wrote, “particularly given the unique layout of the facility and the abominable performance of those who run it. Not to mention the recent surge in COVID-19 cases among facility staff — cases we might still be unaware of if not for the temporary restraining order.”