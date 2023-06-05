A federal grand jury indicted a Tehachapi man on 15 counts in connection to obtaining hundreds of pieces of stolen mail containing checks and credit cards, which led him to withdraw more than $40,000 from victims’ bank accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District.
Blake Wayne Reed, 27, reportedly got the stolen mail that included at least 130 checks and 30 debit cards belonging to individuals and businesses, a news release said. Reed is accused of altering and forging signatures on stolen checks while also using debit cards to deposit them into his and victims’ bank accounts, federal prosecutors reported.