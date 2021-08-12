Federal grand jury indicts man accused of engaging in sex acts with minor in Kern County

A federal grand jury indicted Aldo David Alcaraz of Long Beach, accusing him of production and possession of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Alcaraz also traveled to Kern County in January 2021, attempting to engage in sex acts with a minor, and sent obscene images to that minor, the indictment alleges.
Between December 2020 and January 2021, Alcaraz is accused of making nine videos of himself engaged in sex acts with a minor in Tulare County. He is also charged with possessing sexual images of minors, including minors under 12 years of age.
If convicted, Alcaraz faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.