Federal grand jury indicts 17 defendants, including Bakersfield man, in drug trafficking cases

A federal grand jury returned two indictments against 17 defendants alleging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
Between April 2019 and June 2020, agents seized more than 140 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 500 grams of heroin and $130,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The first indictment charged 12 defendants with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of heroin. One of the defendants charged includes Antonio Mendoza Ramos, 42, of Bakersfield.
This prosecution is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Strike Force Initiative. The investigation was a collaboration of several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA and Central Valley Gang Impact Task Force.