Federal government launches website for free at-home COVID tests

The federal government has launched a website that allows every residential address in the United States to request four at-home COVID-19 tests.
Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michele Corson said that tests are expected to ship within seven to 12 days of ordering.
"To place an order, all you need is your name and residential address," she said in a statement. "No ID, credit card, or health insurance information is required."
Go to COVIDtests.gov.
The tests aren't a solution for those who need a COVID test immediately. Instead, the site recommends residents take advantage of the free kits for the future.
"Order your tests now so you have them when you need them," it states.
The CDC recommends use of self-tests by those who have symptoms of COVID, those who have been exposed and before gathering indoors with unvaccinated children, the elderly, immunocompromised or those at risk of severe disease.
The newly-launched site also includes information about a separate program to receive eight at-home testing kits monthly through insurance.
Amid a surge of omicron cases, rapid antigen tests that provide timely results have been in short supply across the country, including Kern County.
Appointments at clinics and at-home test kits on store shelves have not kept up with demand, which is higher than it has ever been. The state dashboard currently has 12,198 test results from Kern County residents on Jan. 10 so far, and three other days surpassed 10,000 test results. That surpasses the record of 8,619 tests logged on Sept. 7, 2021.
A higher percentage of those tests are positive than ever before: Kern County's weekly testing positivity rate on Tuesday was at an all-time high of 27 percent. Public health experts say that a high positivity rate is an indication that COVID cases are being undercounted in a community.
For a list of testing sites in Kern County, visit https://bit.ly/3fC4KZY.