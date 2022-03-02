Fed finally approves sale of Bakersfield's Valley Republic Bank

Federal officials have signed off on Valley Republic Bank's sale to a Chico-based institution following an unexpectedly long review process that had raised concerns the Biden administration was holding up the deal along with scores of other mergers in the industry.
The Federal Reserve approved the $165.6 million transaction Tuesday, more than two months after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. gave its blessing and about five months behind the state Department of Financial Protection and Innovation's approval.
"They had told us all along it was a high priority to (officials at the Fed) and they finally did it," Chairman Gene Voiland of Bakersfield-based Valley Republic said Wednesday. "We're obviously relieved to have the approval behind us."
A news release Tuesday by Valley Republic's suitor, Tri Counties Bank, estimated the deal will close on or around March 25.
Chairman and CEO Richard Smith of Tri Counties' parent company, TriCo Bancshares, said Wednesday he had received no explanation from the Fed about why the approval took so long. He speculated the delay may have been related to a large backlog of bank mergers to be reviewed at a time people have been working remotely.
"There's been quite a few banks who have had merger applications at the Federal Reserve," he said. "There really was no hangup in terms of the application itself. It's just the timing at the Fed has been slow — slower than normal."
Valley Republic directors voted to accept the purchase offer in July. The transaction is seen as allowing the Bakersfield institution relative autonomy and expanding mortgage lending and investment services available to its existing customers. It is also expected to aid Tri Counties' geographical growth.
The Chico-based bank, founded 46 years ago, has five times the asset base of Valley Republic, which was established 13 years ago. Together, the two banks would have $10.1 billion in assets, a loan portfolio of $5.7 billion and deposits of $8.6 billion.
Smith said having a large bank in a community can help support local economic growth, adding, "as businesses grow in Bakersfield, they tend to need to borrow larger sums of money."
Valley Republic notified its accountholders Feb. 1 the acquisition was taking longer than expected to finalize. Originally set to close at the end of 2021, the deal's estimated closing date was pushed back to Feb. 14, then delayed again to as late as March 31.
The holdup at the Fed, which is responsible for monitoring the overall U.S. economy, was thought to have been part of a new approach to mergers and acquisitions. Enhanced consumer protection was reportedly a focus of the changes, which Valley Republic said last month had stalled the union of some 170 U.S banks.
Despite the conclusion of regulatory reviews, Voiland said much work remains to convert Valley Republic's systems so they can operate with those of Tri Counties.
"It's approved but by no means is the work done," he said. "Lots to do."